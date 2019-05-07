Delhi chief secy removes 3 officers for 'serious misconduct'

New Delhi, May 7(PTI) Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev has removed three government officers from service for alleged "serious misconduct", according to an official statement issued Tuesday.They were removed as part of a drive against "corruption", it said.These officers belonged to the revenue department and held positions of sub-registrar-II Punjabi Bagh-Nangloi, and tehsildars Preet Vihar and Mehrauli.The statement stated that as part of a "sustained drive against corrupt practices, Vjay Kumar Dev, Chief Secretary, has removed three senior officers of the Delhi government from government service for committing serious misconduct."The then sub-registrar of Punjabi Bagh-Nangloi was removed on charges of registering sale deed of agricultural land of Tikri Kanan village in 2013 without obtaining the no-objection certificate from the additional district magistrate, according to the statement.It stated that the officer registered the sale deed despite the land being under draft notification and proposed to be acquired for public purpose."He violated provisions of the Delhi Land Revenue Act, 1954, and the Delhi Lands (Restriction on Transfer) Act, 1972, as well as the departmental instructions issued there under," the statement stated.The then Preet Vihar tehsildar was compulsorily retired on charges of submitting false and incorrect status report during 2011-12 in respect to a government land and gram sabha land to the sub-registrar for sale and purchase, it stated.The statement said another officer was also compulsorily retired on charges of not transferring an over 27 bigha acquired land in the name of the government in 2013-14 despite the possession of the land being handed over to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on December 31, 2013.He continued to show the land in the name of private parties in records.The chief secretary has repeatedly emphasised that there will be zero tolerance policy towards corruption and misconduct, it added. PTI BUN BUN ANBANB