Delhi civic bodies, govt agencies unable to use 50 pc of

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Delhi civic bodies and government agencies have not been able to utilise even 50 per cent of the funds allotted to them under the Swachh Bharat Mission, a mass campaign to cleane up India by 2019, official data revealed.

A report compiled by the Urban Development Department showed that of the Rs 149.86 crore released under the mission until December 31 last year, Delhis municipal corporations and government agencies were able to spend Rs 74.87 crore, with nearly the same amount remaining unused by that date.

The funds were disbursed by the Centre in financial years 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 with Delhi government adding its share and releasing the amount to the civic bodies and agencies, an Urban Development Department official said.

Since the funds have not been utilised fully, additional funds for the mission were not released for the upcoming financial year, said the official.