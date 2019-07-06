Delhi CM announces Rs 10 lakh assistance for minor rape victim's family

(Eds: Updating with more quotes) New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh on Saturday for the family of a six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in Dwarka earlier this week.Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal met the girl and her family members at the Safdarjung Hospital here."The Delhi government will give a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family. It will also arrange for the best lawyer required to bring the culprit to books," the chief minister said after meeting the girl and her family.A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping the girl in Dwarka's Sector-23 on Tuesday. According to a senior police officer, the victim was found in the bushes adjacent to a road and rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.Later, she was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical, the officer had said.The police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage obtained from the area. The footage showed the accused with the girl on the day of the incident. The accused was unemployed and lived in the same locality as that of the victim. Kejriwal said, "I met the little girl. I also met the doctors treating her. They said her condition was serious when she arrived at the hospital. However, she is now stable after her operation and other treatments. I also met her father and promised all kind of support."Later, in a tweet, he said, "I am shaken after seeing the plight of the minor rape victim. If children are not safe even in national capital, we should all hang our heads in shame. CCTV cameras helped in nabbing accused. We are installing cameras across Delhi. We are also ready to cooperate with the Centre to make Delhi safe."The Delhi government wants to work with the Centre and the police, and will take all necessary steps to support them for improving in the law-and-order situation in the city, the chief minister said.Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal met the girl and her family members on Friday.After visiting the victim at the hospital, the DCW chief said, "I am shocked to see the condition of the girl. It is horrifying and she has been subjected to extreme cruelty by the accused."The victim hailed from Bihar and was studying in Class 2 in a school here, Maliwal said, adding that her father was a labourer while her mother worked as a domestic help.The DCW chief also made an appeal seeking financial help for the victim's family. Those willing to come forward for the cause may contact the DCW on the 181 helpline number or by sending an e-mail to livingpositive@gmail.com.Maliwal also assured the family of financial and legal assistance. PTI VIT VIT NSDNSD