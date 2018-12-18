Delhi CM appeals commercial establishments to pay min wages

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday appealed to commercial establishments here to pay minimum wages as notified by the Delhi government to their employees.The Delhi government is committed to ensuring the payment of minimum wages to workers in the national capital, he said.The Aam Aadmi Party government has launched a 10-day special drive to check the implementation of minimum wages rules by both private and public institutions in the city."The Delhi government is committed to ensuring payment of minimum wages to poor (workers). I appeal to all commercial establishments to pay minimum wages to their employees so that we do not have to conduct raids," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.As part of the drive, teams of labour department have inspected 103 institutions across the city.On Monday, Labour Minister Gopal Rai inspected the Hotel Taj Palace and found alleged irregularities in the payment of salaries to workers of its engineer-wing by an outsourcing company, an official statement had said.The hotel spokesperson, however, maintained that they were complying with the minimum wage regulations.The minimum wages applicable in Delhi from November this year are Rs 14,000 per month for unskilled workers, Rs 15,400 per month for semi-skilled workers and Rs 16,962 monthly for skilled workers. PTI BUN BUN ANBANB