Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal postpones indefinite hunger strike in view of prevailing Indo-Pak situation

(Eds: Adding more inputs ) New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said he has postponed his indefinite hunger strike, scheduled from March 1 in "view of the prevailing Indo-Pak situation".His remarks came after India struck Jaish-e-Mohammed's(JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan early Tuesday in a major "preemptive" action killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pak-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country."In view of prevailing Indo Pak situation, I am postponing my upwas for full statehood of Delhi. We all stand as one nation today," he posted on Twitter.This is the second time Kejriwal has postponed going on a hunger strike in the last one year. Kejriwal had earlier this month said he will sit on fast if the ongoing sealing drive was not stopped in the city by March 31 but had postponed it later. Earlier, Kejriwal saluted the pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after it carried out the strikes in Pakistan."I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan," Kejriwal said in a tweet. After the budget session of Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said the best thing (about the strike) was that there was no casualty on the Indian side and added, "I hope Pakistan learns its lesson and will not repeat what it did in Pulwama"."Indian Air Force entered Pakistan and targeted JeM camps which was very brave. The entire country is feeling proud and I congratulate the forces. The entire country is with the government and the Prime Minister at this time," he told reporters.