Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal terms BJP manifesto as fresh set of 'jumlas'

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal Monday termed BJP's manifesto as a "fresh set of jumlas" and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah did not have the courage to say why demonetisation was done and farmers were pushed towards destruction.Reminding the Prime Minister of his party's 2014 promise of granting full statehood to Delhi, Kejriwal said the present manifesto does not have any mention of it which meant that Modi is lying and in turn making it even more difficult for people to believe in him."BJP unveils a fresh set of jumlas without telling the country what is the fate of its 2014 jumlas. Modi-Shah don't have the courage to speak on why demonetisation was done ? What happened to two crore jobs? Why were farmers pushed towards destruction?" he said in a tweet.Eyeing to retain power, the BJP made a plethora of poll promises on Monday, including expeditious construction of Ram temple, firmly dealing with terrorism, doubling farmers' income in the next three years, making India the third-largest economy globally by 2030, and scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 45-page manifesto titled "Sankalpit Bharat, Sashakt Bharat" in the presence of BJP chief Amit Shah and other top leaders of the party, including Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley, three days ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said people would not trust the BJP's manifesto and it has reduced the credibility of other party's manifestoes as well."People were hoping that Modi would provide a roadmap, give statistics of the so called development done by him but it turned out to be another bunch of 'jumlas'," he said. PTI UZM UZM TDSTDS