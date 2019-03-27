Delhi CM congratulates DRDO for successful demonstration of anti-satellite missile capability

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the scientific community after India successfully demonstrated its anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite."Congratulations once again to DRDO & entire scientific community in achieving yet another milestone by successfully testing ASAT technology," Kejriwal tweeted.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.India is only the fourth country to acquire such a specialised and modern capability after the US, Russia and China. PTI BUN BUN TDSTDS

