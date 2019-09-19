Delhi CM launches 'champions campaign' against dengue

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched "champions campaign" in the fight against dengue and urged people to encourage their friends to inspect their homes on Sunday to clean stagnant water. Three weeks ago, Kejriwal had launched a mega drive against dengue. "Lakhs of Delhiites are joining the #10Hafte10Baje10Minute campaign against Dengue. This Sunday, after inspecting your home at 10 AM, call 10 of your friends and encourage them too to inspect their homes and be a Champion in the fight against Dengue! (sic)," he tweeted. According to an official statement, the campaign envisages that citizens should promptly reach out to 10 of their friends or peers and ask them to check their premises for signs of dengue. Kejriwal said, "I am very happy to report that this year there is a steep reduction in the number of cases of dengue." "Such a community-driven campaign will ensure the citizens are encouraged to take initiative and responsibility for their fellow citizens," the statement added. PTI BUN BUN SNESNE