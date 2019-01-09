Delhi CM visits NCC Republic Day Camp

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday visited the NCC Republic Day Camp here and praised cadets for their immaculate turnout.The chief minister watched a parade by the cadets and cultural programmes performed by them at the NCC Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantt. According to a statement, the CM lauded the efforts of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in bringing about a change in the attitude of the youth of the nation, by its untiring efforts and dedication.Over 2000 cadets are participating in the camp that will conclude on January 28.The statement also stated that a contingent of NCC cadets, drawn from all the three wings -- Army, Navy and Air Force -- presented 'Guard of Honour' to the chief minister on his arrival. PTI BUN BUN ANBANB