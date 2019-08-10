Delhi CM's PSO dies of heart attack

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Security Officer Dhirender Rawat passed away after suffering a heart attack, an official said on Saturday. A Delhi government official said that Rawat, a sub-inspector of Delhi Police, died after suffering a heart attack at his home on Friday night.The chief minister attended the cremation of the personal security officer at Nigam Bodh Ghat. PTI BUN NIT AAR