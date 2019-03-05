Delhi commuters can locate nearest bus stops, plan journey through 'ONE DELHI' App

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Commuters will now be able to locate the nearest bus stops, know the time of arrival of the buses, and plan their journey, courtesy an app that has been launched by the Delhi government.Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot launched a common mobility app 'ONE DELHI' on Tuesday.The app has features like real-time estimated time of arrival (ETA) for buses, route visualiser, auto-detection of nearest bus stops, multi-modal journey planner with navigation.Through the app, commuters will be able to see the time they will take to reach their destination through Metro or buses. The app also a feedback option through which commuters can share their grievances.Soon, the app will also have features like the total time taken using the Metro and buses to reach the destination. PTI SLB GJS RCJ