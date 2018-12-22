Delhi Cong protests outside AAP HQ

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Scores of Congress workers, led by its Delhi unit president Ajay Maken, demonstrated outside the Aam Aadmi Party's office in central Delhi on Saturday evening, protesting a "resolution" passed by the Delhi Assembly seeking revocation of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna. It is very "unfortunate" that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government "passed this resolution" in the Assembly, Maken said.The AAP, headquartered on DDU Road, however, has denied passage of any such resolution in the Assembly."Kejriwal should apologise to the country and remove from the record of the Delhi Assembly, the resolution passed," Maken said. The protesters also took out a candlelight march to the BJP headquarters on DDU Road demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale fighter aircraft deal case. "The Congress workers will continue to wage a battle, started by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and protest the scam," Maken said. He claimed the government exchequer had incurred "heavy losses" due to the "scam" and that it had "compromised" the interest and security of the nation for which the people of the country will "never forgive" the Modi government. PTI VIT KND INDIND