Delhi Cong to hold candle march at CP against Delhi govt, Centre

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Delhi Congress will hold demonstration against alleged "inaction" of the governments at the Centre and Delhi to curb high pollution level in the national capital. The Congress will take out a candle march and form human chains at Connaught Place on Wednesday, Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee said.The protest will be held at Inner Circle of CP, he said. Party leader and former MLA Mukesh Mishra hit out at the AAP government in Delhi, alleging it blamed stubble burning while vehicular pollution was responsible for poor air quality in the city. PTI VIT DPB