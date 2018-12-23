Delhi Cong to publicise party policies among voters via WhatsApp

New Delhi, Dec 23(PTI) Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Delhi unit of the Congress will reach out to voters across the national capital by forming WhatsApp groups to send across messages as well as programmes and policies of the party.The party has also launched a 'Digital Sathi' app and the party workers are being selected at the booth level to work as Digital Sathis'( digital companions), Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said. The 'Digital Sathis' are required to be well versed with social media platforms, he said. There are 13,816 polling booths spread across seven Parliamentary constituencies across the city. Senior Delhi Congress leader Chatar Singh said 10 'Booth Sahyogis' (booth assistants) are being appointed at each booth. One of them would be designated as "Digital Sathi' at each booth, Singh said. "These Digital Sathis will work as direct link with voters in a booth through the digital media. They will also form WhatsApp groups of voters to tell them about the programmes and policies of the Congress," Singh told PTI. Each 'Booth Sahyogi' will also be give charge of 20-25 families in a booth. Around 1.38 lakh 'Booth Sahyogis' will help voters and use 'Digital Sathi' app for various purposes such as uploading voters list on it for the benefit of residents in an area, Singh said. The booth-level apparatus of the party will include a coordinator at every 10 booths to streamline functioning at the lowest level of party organisation. PTI VIT CK