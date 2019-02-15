Delhi Congress condoles deaths of CRPF personnel in Pulwama attack

New Delhi, Feb 15(PTI) The Delhi unit of the Congress Friday paid homage to the jawans who were killed in the Pulwama attack, one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy.The attack killed 40 CRPF personnel on Thursday.Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit expressed "deep sorrow" and extended her condolences to the families of the slain CRPF personnel in a letter to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.A condolence meeting of Congress' Delhi unit also passed a resolution, mourning death of the security personnel."We are anguished to learn about the tragedy in Jammu and Kashmir. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased," the resolution said.Dikshit said as Congress president Rahul Gandhi has announced, the party is behind the security forces, the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the government of India in this "hour of crisis".A Jaish suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing around 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded on Thursday. PTI VIT TDS VIT TDS SOMSOM