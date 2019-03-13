Delhi Congress lodges complaint against AAP, BJP for poll code violation

New Delhi, March 13 (PTI) Delhi Congress Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) accusing AAP of putting pressure on parents of children enrolled in government schools to vote for their candidates in the Lok Sabha polls and sought action for violation of model code of conduct.The six member delegation of Delhi Congress headed by Mangat Ram Singhal also complained against Modi government for alleged violation of poll code ahead of the Lok Sabha elections."The delegation complained to the CEO about the AAP government pressurising parents of students from Delhi government schools to vote for the candidates of AAP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," said a Delhi Congress statement.No reaction was available immediately from the AAP.The Congress leaders brought to the CEO's notice large number of posters and hoardings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at petrol pumps, Metro rail pillars, Mohalla Clinics, DTC buses, and other such places owned by agencies of the Central government and Delhi government.Singhal claimed the AAP government has collected phone numbers, AADHAR card details of parents of Delhi government school children."They are pressurising the parents to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party candidates in the coming Lok Sabha elections," he said.Singhal said if the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi fails to act, Delhi Congress will approach the Election Commission of India with its complaint.Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar said party will also resort to demonstration over the issue if no action was taken by the CEO. PTI VIT VIT TDSTDS