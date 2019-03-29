Delhi Congress to tour 27 assembly constituencies to create awareness about NYAY

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Intensifying its campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi Congress will launch the 'Haath Ke Saath Yatra', touring 27 assembly constituencies in the city from Sunday to create awareness about its promise for Nyuntam Aay Yojna (NYAY).The participants of 'cycle yatra', dubbed as 'Haath Ke Saath Yatra' by the party, will interact with the people and tell about Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's promise of Rs 72,000 per annum payments to poor people. In a big poll promise that he described as a "groundbreaking" measure to end poverty, Gandhi Monday said 20 per cent families in poorest of the poor category will be given Rs 72,000 each annually as a minimum income. DPCC working president Devender Yadav said that as per the programme, there will be one public meeting in every assembly constituency they would be visiting during the cycle yatra. Delhi has 70 assembly constituencies. "These meetings will focus on the issues of respective constituencies. Such meetings will be called 'Haath Mere Saath Choupal'," Yadav told reporters. The ideology and achievements of the Congress will be communicated through this yatra and apart from communicating, the party leaders will be collecting their suggestions and addressing their issues, the party leader said. While Congress and BJP have not yet announced its candidates for the May 12 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has fielded its candidates in all seven seats in the national capital. PTI BUN CK