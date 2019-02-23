Delhi court adjourns hearing on bail pleas of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A Delhi court Saturday adjourned till March 2 the hearing on all bail applications of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested in a money laundering case.Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann adjourned the hearing, saying Saturday's hearing was not to decide the merits of the case but whether pass an order on the pleas, given the matter is pending before the Delhi High Court.The court fixed the matter for March 2, saying that in the meantime, the high court could pronounce its order.The court had on February 14 sent Talwar to 14-day judicial custody. PTI LLP SMN