Delhi court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad

(Eds: Adding details from order) New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) A Delhi court Monday allowed Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case, to travel abroad for six weeks for health reasons.Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed him to travel to the US and the Netherlands and directed him to submit his travel schedule. It also imposed various conditions on him.The court, however, did not allow Vadra, brother-in law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, to go to United Kingdom (UK).During the arguments, Vadra's counsel KTS Tulsi told the court that Vadra will not go to the UK, as per his earlier prayer, "in view of objections raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding his UK visit".Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the ED, had opposed Vadra's plea in which he had sought permission to travel to the UK and other countries citing health reasons.The agency had expressed apprehension that the accused may destroy the evidence if allowed to go to UK.Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds. In its order, the court directed Vadra to submit the address of his stay abroad, along with his contact numbers, to the court before his departure.The court also directed him to furnish a bank guarantee for Rs 25 lakh, and inform the court about his arrival in India within 24 hours."He shall not tamper with the evidence nor try to influence any witness in any manner and shall not use the permission granted to him contrary to the rules. The applicant shall join the investigation within 72 hours of so informed by the investigating officer (IO)," the court said.Vadra had told the court that as per Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, he has a "small tumour in the large intestine for the further management of which he can take a second opinion in London if he wishes so".ED had opposed the application, saying the medical condition was merely a pretext to go where laundered money is parked.It also told the court that Vadra was linked to alleged arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari in the present case. Bhandari was in London, it said.Vadra, facing investigation in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by a court which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions. PTI UK SA