Delhi court directs police to file status report on petition seeking FIR against real estate major

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A Delhi court has directed police to file a status report on a complaint seeking lodging of an FIR against a real estate firm for allegedly cheating a buyer and embezzling funds.Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Jitender Singh asked police to apprise it about the status of the case before December 17, the next date of hearing.The petition was filed by a woman, under cancer remission for several years, requesting for directions to police to register an FIR and conduct an investigation against the owners and developers of the Ireo Grace Real Tech Private Limited.The petition filed through advocate Arpit Bhargav, claimed that the company had advertised for their project, Ireo Corridors, in Gurgaon and received application amount from the complainant on February 16, 2013, at the time when even the licence was not granted by the Director General of Town and Country Planning, Haryana, Chandigarh.The petition alleged Ireo Grace cheated the complainant by aggressive advertising and promotion for their project and hoodwinked her to invest her hard-earned money on the basis of false assurances, raising arbitrary demands from time-to-time, misrepresentation and concealment of material facts. The complainant has paid Rs 2.04 crore in total from the date of booking of the apartment in February 2013. According to the terms of agreement, the possession was to be handed over on or before January last year, however, the complainant was given no information as to when will the property be handed over to her. It also alleged that the developer of the project have also availed a construction loan facility from Axis Trustee Services Limited to the tune of Rs 450 crores and it was apparent that the loan was secured by creating a charge on entire land and saleable area of Ireo Corridors Project. However, no mention of it was ever made in the Buyer's agreement or any other related document. The petition also stated that it needs to be ascertained and investigated as to where the money, either taken from financial institution or from the complainant, was invested elsewhere, since till date no possession was given to her, alleging that the company has cheated the complainant by enjoying her money for more than six years now.