Delhi court directs Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Sengar be shifted to Tihar jail

(Eds: Updating with details) New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A Delhi court directed on Monday that expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping a minor girl at his residence in Unnao in 2017, be shifted to Tihar jail here from Sitapur prison in Uttar Pradesh. Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma put up the matter for argument on charges in the gang rape -- one of the four related cases transferred to Delhi -- for July 7. Both Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh, who had allegedly lured the victim into going to the legislator's residence, were produced in the court in compliance with an order by District judge Dinesh Sharma here. The court has also directed to shift Singh to Tihar jail. Sengar and nine others were also booked recently for murder by the CBI after the rape survivor and her advocate were injured when a truck hit their car in Rae Bareli. Her two aunts were killed in the accident. The rape survivor's family has alleged foul play. The Supreme Court had last week directed to hold trial on daily basis and completing it within 45-days. Besides the main case, the three other matters transferred to the national capital are -- the FIR which was lodged against victim's father under Arms Act, his custodial death and the gang rape of the victim. PTI URD LLP SA