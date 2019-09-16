Delhi court extends ED custody of Ratul Puri by 3 days in AgustaWestland money laundering case

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday extended by three days the ED custody of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland chopper scam.Special judge Arvind Kumar allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Puri for three more days.He was arrested by the ED on September 4 and his custody was ending today.The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland. PTI UK PKS SA