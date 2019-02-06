Delhi court extends interim protection from arrest to Vadra's aide till Feb 16

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A Delhi court Wednesday extended till February 16 the interim protection from arrest granted to Manoj Arora, a close aide of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, in a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) requested Special Judge Arvind Kumar that as the next date of hearing in Vadra's case was fixed for February 16, this case too be posted for the same date. The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. PTI UK LLP SA