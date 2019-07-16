Delhi court grants bail to Kejriwal in 2 defamation cases

(Eds: Mixing related stories) New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in two criminal defamation complaints filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leader Vijender Gupta.Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to him on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and one surety of the like amount in both the cases, after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader appeared before the court.In the first case, the BJP, through its leader Rajeev Babbar, had sought proceedings against Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta, MLA Manoj Kumar and AAP spokesperson Atishi Malena for harming the reputation of the party by blaming it for deletion of names of "voters" from electoral rolls in Delhi.The other accused persons were earlier granted bail by the court.In the second case, Vijender Gupta had accused Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia of "maligning" his image by accusing him of attempting to kill the Delhi chief minister.Besides Kejriwal, Sisodia was also granted bail by the court today.Gupta, who is the leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, has claimed in the complaint that due to widespread circulation of tweets and news reports on the statement of the two AAP leaders, his reputation was harmed for which they have not expressed any remorse or apologised. PTI UK SA