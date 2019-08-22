Delhi court reserves order on CBI's plea for Chidambaram's custodial interrogation

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) A Delhi Court Thursday reserved its order on the CBI plea seeking 5-day custodial interrogation of Congress leader P Chidambaram, who was arrested in the INX Media corruption case.Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar heard the arguments of CBI and Chidambaram's counsel for over one-and-a half-hour.The judge said he will pronounce the order after 30 minutes. PTI UK PKS URD SKV RKS SA