Delhi court reserves order on ED seeking 5 more days of Cong leader D K Shivakumar's custody

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) A Delhi court Friday reserved order on the plea of Enforcement Directorate seeking 5-day extension of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar's custodial interrogation. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will pronounce the order shortly. Shivakumar, arrested on September 3 by the ED in a money laundering case, was produced before a Delhi court on the expiry of his 9-day custodial interrogation. PTI PKS UK LLP SKV SA