Delhi court sends close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind to NIA custody till Mar 29

A Delhi court Friday sent alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Sajjad Khan, a close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind Muddasir, to NIA custody till March 29.The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sought his custody for 10 days from Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal.Advocate M S Khan, appearing for Sajjad Khan, opposed the agency's demand.Sajjad Khan (27), a resident of Pulwama was arrested near the Lajpat Rai market late Thursday night.Mudassir had tasked him with establishing a sleeper cell in Delhi, police said. Forty Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14 after a JeM suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their bus.