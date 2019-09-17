Delhi court sends Congress leader D K Shivakumar to judicial custody

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) A Delhi court Tuesday sent Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the ED, to judicial custody. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent Shivakumar to custody and directed the Enforcement Directorate to take Shivakumar to hospital first and to see whether doctor suggests admission there. The probe agency claimed in the court that its interrogation was yet to be completed and sought permission from the judge to interrogate Shivakumar during the judicial custody. PTI PKS UK LLP SA