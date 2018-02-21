Delhi CS assault: IPS, IRS officers too demand action

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Police, tax and forest services officers associations today demanded strict action against the perpetrators behind the alleged attack on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence.

Various state units of IAS officers have raised similar demands and come in support of the officers working with the Delhi government.

"We stand with Anshu Prakash at this moment. Officers expect dignity and self-respect to be protected," the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers association said.

The Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) officers association has also condemned the alleged assault on Delhis top bureaucrat.

"We strongly condemn the assault and stand with our brethren for immediate and strict action. Such incidents must be condemned in strongest terms and it must be ensured that such acts are not repeated. It is very discouraging for officers who are toiling hard," said Anup Srivastava, president of the IRS association and serving commissioner-level officer.

Srivastava has urged all other services officers to come forward unitedly against this "shameful" act.

The Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers association has expressed deep concern on the condemnable incident.

"The said assault and manhandling of a senior bureaucrat on February 19, 2018 by sitting MLAs are highly disturbing, outrageous, shocking and highly deplorable," the association said.

The IFS association strongly condemns the incident and expresses its solidarity with the officer, it said in a statement.

"Further, the association demands fair investigation, speedy and strict legal action, and immediate arrest of all perpetrators and conspirators of this crime," the statement said.

The chief secretary of Delhi, Prakash, was allegedly assaulted by a few AAP MLAs on Monday night during an official meeting in presence of the chief minister and his deputy Manish Sisodia. Kejriwals office has dismissed the accusation as "bizarre and baseless".

The central IAS officers association had yesterday termed the incident "criminal" and demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

"IAS officers across the country work under difficult situations and they are required to take decisions that are correct as per law and may not meet the expectations or illegitimate demands of political masters. Failure to guarantee safety and security to IAS officers can result in a functional crisis and breakdown of governance and hence exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of this unfortunate incident is a must," said the association of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

A total of 5,004 IAS officers work across the country.