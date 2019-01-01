Delhi Env Min orders closure of 3 concrete mixing plants for failing to comply with pollution norms

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain has directed immediate closure of three concrete mixing plants for allegedly failing to comply with dust control norms contributing to air pollution in the national capital. Hussain has also urged the police to arrest the owner of the ready mix plants for causing public nuisance and air pollution, according to a statement issued Tuesday. The closure of three private Ready Mix Concrete Plants at Mukundpur Chowk have been ordered for their failure to comply with dust control norms contributing to air pollution in the national capital, it said. The minister, the statement said, found gross violations of air pollution control norms during an inspection. "There were no sprinkling arrangements at the site, cement was not covered by any sheets, as required, and the approach road was full of dust blanket," it said.A total of three Ready Mix Plants were operating at the site, the statement said, adding the entire area surroundings were full of dust emanating due to the operation of these plants. Hussain also asked the police and electricity authorities to disconnect the electric connection and ensure the plant was shut immediately. Delhi has been battling alarming pollution levels for the past two months. Apart from unfavourable meteorological factors, local emissions from factories also add to the pollution woes of the national capital. PTI UZM UZM AQSAQS