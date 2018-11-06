Delhi Environment Minister appeals to people to celebrate cracker-free Diwali to reduce pollution

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday appealed to people to help in reducing local sources of pollution by celebrating a cracker-free Diwali. The appeal by Hussain comes amid a deterioration in air quality which has worsened to alarming levels in the past three weeks. The overall air quality index on Tuesday was recorded at 320 which falls in the "very poor" category. On Monday, the worst air quality of season was observed, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board. Seeking their help to contain pollution, Hussain appealed to people to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali. "I appeal to everybody concerned to help in reducing the local sources, which contribute to air pollution. Celebration of cracker-free Diwali is one such step, and I hope the residents of Delhi will continue their positive contribution," he said. "I would like to take this occasion to share with the residents of the national capital, the existing ambient air quality position and would like to request the residents to persuade their near and dear ones for desisting from bursting fire crackers and convince their children about the importance of a green and clean Diwali," he said. He also noted that the contribution from the agricultural waste in the recent past has gone up to 60 per cent. "There was a significant intrusion of stubble generated pollution on Monday, which has shown a declining trend on Tuesday, as we approach Diwali," Hussain said. He also noted the the year 2018 has seen more days of better air quality as compared to previous years, due to combined efforts of residents of Delhi and agencies concerned. "However, we collectively need to keep up our efforts, particularly on Diwali and after," he said. PTI UZM SMN