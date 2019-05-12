Delhi excise dept busts syndicate supplying illicit foreign liquor in city

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Sleuths of Delhi excise department have unearthed a syndicate involved in supply of illicit foreign liquor in several areas of the city, an official said on Sunday. According to the department, liquor bottles of around 17 foreign premium brands have been seized following the arrest of two persons - Sanjay Goel and Dayanand. The official said that a tip off was received that some persons are involved in a racket and supplying illegal foreign illegal liquor in Punjabi Bagh and Rajouri Garden area. "A trap was laid in Punjabi Bagh on Saturday. A person namely Sanjay Goel was apprehended, when he was transporting illegal foreign illegal liquor on a scooty," he said."During interrogation, Goel told that main supplier is Dayanand. Goel led the raiding party of department to a parking area in West Punjabi Bagh, where another accused Dayanand was found present along with a large quantity of foreign liquor stocked there."They could not produce any authentic document or reason for storing as well as selling the foreign liquor from this premises," official also said. A case under the Delhi Excise Act at Punjabi Bagh was registered on Saturday. PTI BUN BUN DVDV