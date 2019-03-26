Delhi Excise dept orders monitoring of CCTVs installed at liquor warehouses ahead of LS polls

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Delhi's excise department has asked officials to monitor CCTV footage of liquor warehouses on a daily basis, a move aimed at preventing the use alcohol to influence voters in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls. The order comes close on the heels of department's recent directive which warned city's liquor shops against selling alcohol on the basis of "coupon or tokens". The department has appointed eleven designated officers and asked them to monitor recording of CCTVs installed in liquor warehouses for at least 15-minute on a daily basis. The official said that these excise officers will ensure that the footage of all the CCTV cameras are preserved for at least 60 days for all bonded warehouses. In its order, the department said that these designated officers have been directed to submit a certificate on daily basis. The certificates should say that CCTVs installed at bonded warehouses are under working condition and no irregular activity regarding illicit storage or transportation of illicit liquor has been noticed. "Bonded warehouses are hereby put under 24x7 CCTV monitoring. No liquor should released without proper license or permit," the official said. The seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will go to polls on May 12. In its recent circular, the excise department had asked liquor shops to conduct all liquor sales only through scanners. It had said that any violation will be viewed seriously and strict action will be taken against liquor shops as per the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and the Delhi Excise Rules 2010. On Monday, the office of Delhi Chief Electoral Officer said that 425 FIRs have been registered so far under the Excise Act and 424 persons have been registered for violation of the Excise Act. Over 1.68 lakh quarters of illicit liquor has also been seized, it had said. PTI BUN BUN TDSTDS