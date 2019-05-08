Delhi Fire Service ask public buildings, hotel owners to remove flammable material from corridors

(Eds: Upgrading) New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The Delhi Fire Service has appealed to owners of public buildings providing sleeping accommodation across the national capital to remove all combustible material from their corridors and passages within two weeks. The appeal has been made through a notice issued to public buildings like hotels, guest houses, nursing homes and hospitals in view of the Karol Bagh fire tragedy at a hotel in February that had claimed 17 lives. On February 12, a massive fire had swept through a four-storeyed hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh, killing at least 17 guests, including two persons who had jumped off the building in a desperate bid to save themselves. The Delhi Fire Service stated in the notice that it was observed during the Karol Bagh tragedy that the fire spread fiercely to the corridors, passageways and staircases due to the presence of large quantities of combustible material, thereby, making the escape of people impossible besides making it a high-risk operation for the firefighters. It listed the combustible material like carpets, furniture, wall panelling and dropped ceiling that needed to be removed from corridors, passages, staircases and terrace. It urged building owners to have all exit routes, including staircases, free of combustible material at all times. PTI AMP RDK RCJ