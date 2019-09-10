Delhi Fire Service rescues labourer trapped inside a pit in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park

(Eds: Adds police inputs) New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) A labourer was trapped in a 10-foot-deep pit he was digging for the Delhi Jal Board after a portion collapsed on the 40-year-old in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Tuesday, officials said.The Delhi Fire Service rescue personnel pulled the labourer out of the loose mud and rushed him to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital, from where he was moved to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. He was stated to be serious, they said.Mohammad Tabrej, the labourer, is a resident of Acheli village in Araria district of Bihar.The fire service said it received a distress call at 9.50am and rushed two fire tenders to the accident site.The Jal Board was carrying out repairs on Zero Pushta road and a few labourers were working in the pit, according to police.A portion of the pit fell on Tabrej and he was trapped there, a police official said.Based on a complaint of Aslam, the brother of Tabrej, a case has been registered in the matter, police said.No reaction was available from Delhi Jal Board. PTI AMP AMP ABHABH