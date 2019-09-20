Delhi food minister holds meeting to tackle onion price rise

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain held a meeting with senior officers of his department on Friday to tackle the issue of the rising onion prices. The meeting was held in the wake of apprehensions that retail markets across the country would be affected by the astronomical rise in the average wholesale prices of onions in the past two-three days, a statement by the Food and Civil Supplies Department said. Hussain directed the officers to take "immediate corrective action" like making field inspections in order to check instances of hoarding, black-marketing and profiteering. The officers included the commissioner of food and civil supplies, and senior officials of the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC).It is believed that the rise in onion price, which is hovering around Rs 40-50 per kilogram, is due to the crop been affected by excessive rains in different parts of the country, according to the statement. It said the Delhi government was considering selling onions through its fair price shops (FPS) and mobile vans in order to check the price rise. "The Food and Civil Supplies Department and (the) DSCSC have been directed to expedite tendering process for making adequate arrangements for supply of onions at various FPSs in Delhi for their retail sales, in case any emergent situation arises," it said. According to the statement, the officers were of the view that due to the "ongoing phase of 'shraadhs', followed by the festive Navaratri period", there would be a decrease in the demand for onions and it would help to "neutralise" the rise in its price. A central government letter stating that the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) can supply 200 metric tonnes of onions daily for retail sale in Delhi was also discussed in the meeting, the statement said. The Delhi government has also constituted a high-level price stabilisation fund management committee, headed by the chief secretary, to suggest market intervention for checking the prices of essential commodities, it added. PTI HMPHMB