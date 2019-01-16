Delhi gets its first round-the clock veterinary hospital

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) A round-the-clock facility for providing medical care to animals in the national capital was launched at a veterinary hospital in Tiz Hazari area by Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai.At the inauguration event of the first-of-its-kind facility in Delhi, the minister said such veterinary facilities will be opened in all the eleven districts of the city.It is part of the recently announced 'Animal Health and Welfare Policy, 2018' which seeks birth control of monkeys, a revised regime for sterilisation of stray dogs and electronic chips to identify owners of deserted pets and cattle in the city.According to Rai, the hospital, which until now functioned during the day, will be operational in three shifts (from 8 am to 2 pm, 2 pm to 8 pm and 8 pm to 8 am).The animal husbandry unit of the development department also launched a helpline number -- 011-23967555 -- where one can get details about facilities being provided at the hospital."The government has plans to open veterinary hospitals which are operational 24x7 in all the 11 districts of Delhi," Rai said, adding the AAP government will increase budgetary provisions for the animal husbandry unit and shortage of doctors at veterinary facilities in the city will be addressed.A government official said apart from this, small veterinary facilities will be opened in all 272 municipal wards.The 'Animal Health and Welfare Policy, 2018' also proposes a cowshed at Ghumanhera along with old age home for the elderly. PTI BUN NSD