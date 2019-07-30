Delhi govt adds seven new destinations to pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Delhi government gave its nod on Tuesday to a proposal to expand the "Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana" by adding seven new destinations, including Rameswaram, Shirdi, Tirupati and Puri, on popular demand.Under the fully-funded scheme launched earlier this month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is sending senior citizens on pilgrimage to five destinations."The Delhi cabinet, at its meeting on Tuesday chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, approved the Revenue department's proposal for the addition of seven new routes to the Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana," a government statement said.Announcing the decision, Kejriwal told reporters that there was a "popular demand" for adding new destinations to the scheme.The newly-added routes are Delhi-Rameswaram-Madurai-Delhi (eight days), Delhi-Tirupati-Delhi (seven days), Delhi-Dwarkadhish-Nageshwar-Delhi (six days), Delhi-Puri-Konark-Bhubaneswar-Delhi (seven days), Delhi-Shirdi-Shani Shinglapur-Delhi (five days), Delhi-Ujjain-Onkareshwar-Delhi (six days) and Delhi-Bodh Gaya-Sarnath-Delhi (duration yet to be decided).It has also been decided that in the existing Ajmer-Pushkar tour, the Haldighati destination will be added. The other functional routes are Delhi-Mathura-Vrindavan-Agra-Fatehpur Sikri, Delhi-Haridwar-Rishikesh-Neelkanth, Delhi-Amritsar-Wagah Border-Anandpur Sahib and Delhi-Vaishno Devi-Jammu."In addition to three-tier AC train travel, the pilgrims may also be provided air-conditioned accommodation wherever possible. In case of need, comfortable bus travel will also be provided," Kejriwal said.Senior citizens who wish to be a part of the free pilgrimage are issued certificates by the MLAs of their respective areas. The ministers of the Delhi government and the chairman of the Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti will also be able to issue certificates to the applicants from now on, the statement said.The Delhi government bears all the expenses on the pilgrimage, including the travel, food and accommodation charges. Facilities like paramedical staff and attendants are also provided during the journey. PTI VIT RC