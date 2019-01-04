Delhi govt agrees to panel's recommendation for mapping of health-related vulnerabilities

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The AAP government has agreed to various recommendations made by the Fifth Delhi Finance Commission (DFC), including mapping of health-related vulnerabilities for the city as a whole and a detailed study to ascertain efficiency in operations of hospitals. The government's action taken report on the recommendations of the Fifth Delhi Finance Commission (DFC) was presented in the Assembly on Thursday. Delhi minister Satyendar Jain told the House that there were a total of 171 recommendations made by the commission, out of which 88 were accepted by the government, 20 related with devolution of funds were accepted with amendments, 13 were for local bodies to accept, 17 were referred to committees, and 29 were rejected. Among the recommendations that were accepted by the government were -- "a detailed study" to ascertain the relative efficiency in the operations of hospitals owned by different authorities, namely, the Delhi government and municipal corporations. The panel had also recommended that the Delhi health department "should undertake mapping of health-related vulnerabilities details of the state as a whole, broken down into municipalities, zones, and wards and develop a health management plan, as per the framework of the National Urban Health Mission". The government had accepted this recommendation. The fifth DFC has also said that Delhi is "lagging behind" in most of the health indicators, as also in gender ratio, when compared to five other high urbanised states, and recommended that the Delhi government "should examine the causes and the solutions for the same". This was also accepted by the government. PTI KND SMNSMN