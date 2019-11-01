Delhi govt announces holiday on Chhath Puja

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Chhath Puja on November 2 will be a public holiday, the Delhi government announced on Friday. The general administration department has issued a notification in this regard."The Lt Governor of government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Saturday, November 2, 2019, as a holiday in all government offices on account of Chhath Puja," the notification read.Taking to Twitter, GAD and Labour Minister Gopal Rai said that a public holiday is declared by the Delhi government on the occasion of Chhath Puja.The four-day Chhath festival began on Thursday and on the last two days, devotees perform rituals and offer evening and morning 'arghyas' (offerings) to Sun God by taking a dip in a river or other water bodies. The age-old festival is celebrated mostly by people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh or Poorvanchal. PTI BUN BUN ANBANB