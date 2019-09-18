Delhi govt approves construction of a cultural centre in West Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Delhi government on Wednesday approved construction of a cultural centre for performing arts in Vikaspuri for the Sahitya Kala Parishad.In a meeting of the executive body of the Sahitya Kala Parishad, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia okayed the construction of the cultural complex at Vikaspuri, a government statement said.Sisodia also gave nod to Sahitya Kala Parishad's demand of establishing a publications wing, and directed it to resuming awarding 'Parishad Samman'."The new (cultural) centre will encourage eminent artistes to perform in Delhi. It will also provide space to culture-loving people of Delhi to showcase their talent," the deputy chief minister said.The board of the Sahitya Kala Parishad gave a go ahead for the construction of the cultural complex on one-acre land at Budhela in West Delhi's Vikaspuri. The land was allotted to the parishad 13 years ago by Delhi Development Authority(DDA), the statement added. PTI VIT VIT NSDNSD