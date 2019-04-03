Delhi govt approves policy on removal of unauthorised advertisements, hoardings

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Delhi's Urban Development Department has prepared a policy on the removal of unauthorised advertisements and hoardings under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, according to an official statement. Under the policy, defacement is of four types -- posters, banners, wall graffiti and illegal hoardings/flexes/digital banners. In compliance of the orders of the Delhi High Court, a committee of the officers was constituted to frame a policy with the object of ensuring cleanliness of public places and especially to maintain public property as the provisions of Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, the statement stated.The competent authority has also given compounding powers to the five urban local bodies. Existing defacements as per the Act are to be removed in a special drive by the urban local bodies within 24 hours. Public places will be identified by the urban local bodies (ULBs) for displaying messages of political and social nature. Three sites per ward may be identified by ULBs. The ULBs will finalise the details of authorised sites along with terms and conditions and make a policy for them within two months after the completion of general election. Any other site other than these would be unauthorised under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007. Any defacement found other than on these authorised public places or unipoles should be removed within 24 hours, according to the policy. The ULBs will identify and make public the name and contact details of officers responsible for the removal of the unauthorised advertisement/defacement in respective jurisdiction so that individual responsibility can be fixed. PTI PLB SMN