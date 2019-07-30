Delhi govt approves proposal to construct temporary courtrooms in existing court complexes

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Delhi government approved a proposal on Tuesday to construct temporary courtrooms in the existing court complexes of Tis Hazari, Saket and Karkardooma, an official statement said.The law department's proposal was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.According to the government, the total expenditure on the construction was estimated to be Rs 178.37 crore.The statement said the requirement for additional courtrooms was in consonance with the new recruitment of judicial officers to fill up the vacancies as against their sanctioned strength in the Delhi government.It was not possible to meet the timeline given by the Supreme Court to make available the additional courtrooms in newly-allotted lands by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Land and Development Office (L&DO) and hence, it was decided to construct temporary courtrooms in the existing court complexes of Tis Hazari, Saket, Dwarka, Rohini and Karkardooma, it added."The Special Committee (Infrastructure) of Delhi High Court vide their minutes of meeting issued vide letter dated 07.05.2019 has approved the preliminary architectural plans for construction of temporary courtrooms in the existing court complexes of Tis Hazari, Saket and Karkardooma," the statement said. PTI BUN RC