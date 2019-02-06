Delhi govt approves Rs 139cr sports complex in Najafgarh

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) In good news for sportspersons, the Delhi government on Wednesday approved a Rs 139 crore "ultra-modern" sports complex in Najafgarh.The proposed complex will have features like a synthetic athletic track, a joggingtrack, a tennis court, a basketball court, a swimming pool, sports lighting for cricket ground, an athletic and football ground and an uninterrupted power supply system, an official statement said. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.The Directorate of Education (DoE) felt that it does not have any sports stadium/sports complex in rural areas of Najafgarh and its nearby villages.It owns a small stadium in the heart of Najafgarh which is surrounded by eight government schools and does not fulfill the requirements of sports needs of Najafgarh itself, the statement said. The DoE also felt that the excellence in sports is best possible only when the sportspersons receive training in specialised sports residential academies.It surveyed the entire area and found a piece of suitable land in village Kair, the statement said. This land falls along an arterial road branching from the Main Najafgarh- Dhansa Road connecting village Kair to Najafgarh. As the said land is next to one of themain arterial road from the core centre of Najafgarh, it becomes accessible forprivate motor vehicles, public transport, pedestrians and cyclists, the statement added. The land is in the proximity of catchment area comprising many surrounding villages and other colonies with potential user groups, it said. Najafgarh MLA and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot hailed the decision saying it will turn Najfgarh into a sports hub. "Delhi Govt approves Rs 140 Cr for building a Sports Complex spread over 18 acres at Kair, Najafgarh. Will have int'l level facilities for football, cricket & indoor games. Possible only due to the blessings of @arvindkejriwal Ji and @msisodia Ji," he tweeted. PTI SLB DPB