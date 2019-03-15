Delhi govt asks its depts to remove ads from govt premises

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) With the Model Code of Conduct in force, the Directorate of Information and Publicity asked all its departments to remove government advertisements displayed on their premises.The Model Code of Conduct came into force from March 10 when the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule. "During the operation of Model Code of Conduct, no advertisement can be displayed in any newspaper/magazine/outdoor media and aired/broadcast in radio/TV channel at government expense," it said."Besides this, no government premises can be allowed to be used for advertisement," the circular said, adding, "You are requested to ensure that if any such advertisement is displayed/aired/broadcast, the same shall be removed/discontinued immediately." PTI ABA ABA TIRTIR