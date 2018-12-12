Delhi govt clears proposal of redeveloping five road stretches

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Delhi government Wednesday cleared a proposal of redeveloping five road stretches, including Ring Road from Maypuri to Moti Bagh junction, in the national capital.The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) also approved another proposal of installing CCTV cameras in three jails -- Tihar, Rohini and Manodli -- a move aimed at achieving maximum coverage in the internal areas of prison complex.The five road stretches which will be redeveloped are Shivdaspuri Marg and Patel Marg, Wazirpur Depot crossing to Rithala metro station, Mayapuri to Moti Bagh junction, Vikas Marg to Chungi Karkari Crossing and Narwana Road Mother Dairy to Puch Mahal Newas.Talking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who chaired the EFC's meeting, said that the projects are aimed at giving aesthetic look and to provide maximum basic facilities to road users.In the estimate, provisions have been considered for dismantling of existing footpath, construction of RCC drain, construction of cycle track, ramp, parking and other road engineering improvements, Electrical lighting, Horticulture and Irrigation facilities.The committee has also approved a proposal of construction two bridges on the Najafgarh Drain. PTI BUN KJ