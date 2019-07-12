Delhi govt conducts mega PTM in over 1000 govt schools

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Enthusiastic parents flocked to over 1000 government schools in the national capital on Friday to take feedback of their wards' performances at the mega Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM) conducted by the AAP dispensation.Earlier scheduled to take place on April 20, the mega PTM was put on hold after the BJP had accused the Aam Aadmi Party of using the meetings as an opportunity to influence voters and get political benefits during the general elections. "I am happy that the government is not only focusing on academics but also values good behaviour with parents and siblings. My daughter is now less aggressive," said Sarla, whose daughter studies in a government school in Ramesh Nagar. Tabish Mohammad, another parent said, "my son's performance earlier was very bad but we would know it only at the year end whether he passed or failed. Now with the PTM we get to know it quarterly and that's what has motivated him to improve".Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Aatishi Marlena visited various schools and interacted with students and parents. "Apart from discussions on the Happiness and Entrepreneurship Curriculum, teachers were asked to discuss absenteeism and irregular attendance of students.Heads of schools have been asked to prepare a list of low achievers whose parents did not attend the PTM. "The low achievers will be identified on the basis of assessment under Mission Buniyaad and their results of the last academic session 2018-19. Such parents will be called for a meeting with teachers at a later date," an official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said. PTI GJS RCJ