Delhi govt dedicates Kabir bhajans to Pulwama attack martyrs

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Delhi government paid tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama attack with a two-day programme of Kabir Bhajans at the Central Park here.While the government had cancelled several programmes in the wake of the attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel and injured several others, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said they chose to go ahead with 'Sant Kabir's Bhajans' because the teachings of the 16th century saint had become more relevant than ever in the present times. "If we leave Kabir, then we wont get to a solution for the ongoing issues. I think if the world is facing such terror and attacks, then the world has not understood Kabirs teachings. If we would have accepted those preachings, then there would have been no space for anger or hatred.Therefore, we decided to go forward with 'Sant Kabirs Bhajans' in order to remove the hatred and anger from the roots. I pray to god to give peace to the souls of all the soldiers who died in this attack, and give strength to their families who lost a son, a husband, or a father," Sisodia said.Earlier named 'Kabir Utsav', the event held on February 16-17, was organised by the Sahitya Kala Parishad for social harmony and secular values.Among the performers were Gujarati singer Hemant Chauhan who sang Kabir bhajan in Gujarati and Hindi, Prahlad Tipanya who performed in Malwi folk style from Madhya Pradesh, and folk singer Mukhtiyar Ali.While Nadeem Shah presented 'Dastan Mein Kabira', a dastanic performance focusing on the timeless message and lived experiences of Kabir Das, Tanushree Roy presented Indian classical, folk and contemporary dance forms.Dhrupad exponent Prashant Mallick, Hindustani classical singers Kalapini and Bhuvanesh Komkali, folk singer Mooralal Marwadi, and Kabir Cafe were also part of the cultural event. PTI MAH TRSTRS