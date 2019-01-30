Delhi govt directs hospitals to procure logistics for continuous supply of H1N1 medicines

/RNew Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) With the number of swine flu cases soaring to 617 in the city, Delhi's health department has directed all hospitals to procure logistics required to ensure continuous supply of medicine, vaccine and kits.According to the government, no deaths have been reported in the city so far.After holding a state-level review meeting on in?uenza A (H1N1), the Delhi government said that all government hospitals in the city are equipped with necessary logistics required for the management of the disease and the drug Oseltamivir along with personal protective equipments (PPE kits) and N95 masks are also available.Recent guidelines from the Union Health Ministry on case diagnosis, management, vaccination, isolation criteria, risk categorization and preventive measures have been circulated among all hospitals and health facilities.Health advisories, in english and hindi, on seasonal In?uenza A H1N1 (swine flu) have been prepared and issued for general public in leading newspapers. The Director General of Health Services (DGHS) was asked to issue regular advisories in the papers and media."Collection and compilation of confirmed swine ?u cases from various reporting units and labs with complete line listing on daily basis is being done at the state level. "Compiled report is shared with districts for timely surveillance activities and preventive measures," an official said. Patients with co-morbid condition like low immunity, on immune-suppressant, blood cancer, renal transplant, diabetes, heart disease are at high risk of getting infected with swine flu.For any query on swine flu, people can seek assistance on the 24X7 helpline number at DGHS (HQ): 011-22300012, 22307145. PTI PLB GVS