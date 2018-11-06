Delhi govt directs top official to lodge complaint against Tiwari

(Eds: With additional details) New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday directed the additional chief secretary (home) to lodge a police complaint against state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for allegedly indulging in violence at the Signature Bridge inauguration.In his note to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, Jain said Tiwari and his associates indulged in hooliganism to overawe the highest functionaries of the government at the event where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other cabinet ministers were present."Manoj Tiwari and his associates formed unlawful assembly, forcibly entered (reached the) dias with the intention to attack and harm the chief minister and council of ministers and create ruckus, obstructed and assaulted public servant..." Jain said in his note to Parida."It is therefore directed that home department immediately lodges a formal complaint with the CP (commissioner of police) and concerned DCP/police station against Manoj Tiwari and his associates..." the note said.Tiwari and his supporters allegedly got into a scuffle with AAP members and police at the inaugural event of the newly-built Signature Bridge here on Sunday.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had gone to the event to stage a protest for allegedly not being invited to the inauguration despite being Member of Parliament from the area.Jain said a CD containing various videos of the event showed the "lawlessness" Tiwari and his associates indulged in.Both the BJP and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have lodged complaints against each other, alleging assault.AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday accused the Delhi Police of "inaction" in dealing with those responsible for the ruckus at the event and demanded that it register a case against Tiwari.In a letter written to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, he asked why Tiwari had not been booked even 48 hours after the incident.He said the police in the country, particularly in Delhi, worked under "tremendous political pressure".Earlier on Tuesday, BJP leaders and workers staged protests across Delhi, demanding the arrest of AAP MLA Amantullah Khan for allegedly threatening Tiwari during the event and waved black flags at Kejriwal in Nand Nagri, where he had gone to attend an official function.The BJP had on Sunday said Khan used abusive language and pushed Tiwari at the event.The AAP responded on Monday, saying Khan was trying to prevent Tiwari from getting onto the stage where Kejriwal and other leaders were present. PTI BUN/VIT BUN DIVDIV